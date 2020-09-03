DeBarba Receives Support from NHCYR

The New Haven County Young Republicans have endorsed Dan DeBarba for State Representative of the 114th district, which includes Derby, Orange and Woodbridge. The organization said, “Dan is uniquely qualified for this moment. We are confident he will utilize his extensive experience as a hospital administrator to be a strong advocate for the residents of 114th district in Hartford. Additionally, having served as a medic in the Connecticut National Guard, Dan has shown his willingness to serve his fellow citizens – an attribute we desire in all of our elected officials.”

DeBarba thanked the organization for its endorsement. He said, “At a time when far too many politicians offer empty promises of so much in exchange for nothing but votes, it is heartening to know that the members of the New Haven County Young Republicans understand this and care so deeply about Connecticut’s future.” DeBarba continued, “It is with great pride and optimism that I thank the New Haven County Young Republicans for their endorsement.”

DeBarba is a longtime Orange resident and his three children are graduates of Amity High School. DeBarba is the former president of Norwalk and Danbury Hospitals and is currently the chief financial officer of a large healthcare system in New York. Additionally, he and his wife own a small business in the area.