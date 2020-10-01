DeBarba Receives Independent Party Nomination

The Independent Party of Connecticut, the third largest political party in the state, has nominated Dan DeBarba for State Representative of the 114th district. DeBarba was also unanimously nominated as the Republican candidate in May. Therefore, he will appear on both the Republican Party and Independent Party lines on the ballot in the November election.

DeBarba thanked the Independent Party for its nomination. He said, “I plan to make Connecticut a better place for all residents. I will do all I can to be a strong, level-headed, and fiscally responsible public servant. I am grateful that the Independent Party of Connecticut has nominated me for State Representative of the 114th district.”

DeBarba is a longtime Orange resident and his three children are graduates of Amity High School. DeBarba is the former president of Norwalk and Danbury Hospitals and is currently the chief financial officer of a large healthcare system in New York. Additionally, he and his wife own a small business in the area.