Dan Fitzmaurice

Dan was born and raised in Milford and, after a few years living on the west coast, relocated to Orange with his young family in 2014. He supports local artists and cultural organizations as Executive Director at the Arts Council of Greater New Haven, loves hiking at Racebrook Tract, and is always willing to meet over a good cup of coffee. As a member of the Town Plan and Zoning Commission, he will prioritize policies that welcome racially diverse residents, support agriculture and open spaces, and meaningfully engage everyone in planning processes to shape the future of our community.