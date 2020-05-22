Dan DeBarba Announces Candidacy for State Rep in the 114th District

Dan DeBarba, a longtime Orange resident, announced today that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 114th State Representative district. State Representative Themis Klarides recently announced that she will not be seeking re-election.

“I first want to thank State Rep. Themis Klarides for her leadership and tireless commitment to the communities of Woodbridge, Orange, and Derby,” said DeBarba. “Our state is faced with extraordinary challenges and we need a representative in Hartford who can get right to work and continue to fight for our state and communities as Rep. Klarides has.”

Professionally, Dan is a health care executive, small business owner, and CPA. He currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of a large hospital and health care system in New York. Prior to his current role, Dan was the president of both Norwalk Hospital and Danbury Hospital.

“Each and every day, I am amazed by the tremendous work and sacrifice made by our nurses, doctors, and first responders. Hospitals and health care professionals in Connecticut and across the nation are doing everything they can to restore patient lives and to keep us all healthy. I have spent my career advocating for the needs of hospitals and their staff members and will continue to be a strong advocate for all of Connecticut’s hospitals, nurses, doctors, and first responders.”

Dan continued, “As a small business owner, I understand the significant challenges that small businesses face in Connecticut and will work diligently to improve the environment in which they operate. Small businesses form the economic foundation upon which we all depend, and they must be supported.”

A lifelong resident of Connecticut, Dan grew up in Wolcott and attended the University of Connecticut. While earning his undergraduate and graduate degrees, he served in the Connecticut Army National Guard for six years as a medic.

While at UConn, he met his wife Lynn, a nursing school student from Orange at the time. Dan and Lynn have two sons and a daughter, who all graduated from Amity High School. Dan and his wife have recently been blessed with their first grandchild.

“I look forward to speaking with residents throughout the district and listening to their thoughts and ideas about how we restart, rebuild, and reshape Connecticut’s economy,” explained DeBarba. “It is imperative that during this crisis we put political differences aside and work together as good neighbors to meet the extraordinary challenges we all face”.

For more information or to contact Dan, he can be reached at debarbaforstaterep@gmail.com or call (203) 699-6569.