Dan Cowan Stands For ‘Parents Bill of Rights’

“I envision a legislature that allows the people of Connecticut to make choices for themselves and their families,” that quote from Dan Cowan’s website at https://22dac114.com/ pretty much encapsulates his political philosophy.

The Woodbridge resident, a Republican, is challenging Mary Welander in the 114th House District. Cowan previously served on the Woodbridge Board of Education, from 2019 to 2021 — “some tough years in public education,” he said — as the state was struggling with its Covid response. He championed in-person learning and was a critic of the requirement for children to mask up. He felt that these were health decisions which should be left up to parents. He was not re-elected.

Connecticut needs a “Parents Bill of Rights,” so he states on his website. He wants to ensure “they are front and center when it comes to decisions about their children’s education, healthcare, and needs. He said his passion for parental choice started with the elimination of the religious exemption for immunizations. The legislature now requires all children to be immunized before they enter school. Cowan opposed that. Deeply religious, he felt that the act was an overreach of the government.

In fact, government overreach is the most pressing issue facing the constituents of the 114th District, he wrote in a candidate statement. “I intend to work with the executive branch to establish a Parent’s Bill of Rights and with the House of Representatives to support the Families First Act.”

He has been speaking up repeatedly at the Amity Board of Education meetings, joining a group of parents who criticized the district for exposing children to books with content of a sexual nature. He spoke out against the district’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) plans. These programs ultimately do nothing to lift people out of poverty, he said. Instead, “Committed monogamous parents raising their children together cover two of the three major steps by which children and families are lifted out of poverty, followed by graduating high school and at least one parent always working a full-time job.”

Like most Republican candidates, he blames the Democrats for watering down the Criminal justice system. “It’s clear their policies have failed. Crime is rising, and that is undeniable; we all feel less safe.”

He stands for local control in all areas of municipal governance, and ensuring local property taxpayers have the loudest, most influential voice on issues that affect the very fabric of their community. If elected, he would demand an audit of how billions of federal pandemic aid have been spent, and hold government bureaucrats accountable for all budgetary and policy decisions.

As far as inflation is concerned, he said that “residents deserve robust tax relief that would include reducing middle class income tax rates.”

According to his bio, Cowan grew up in upstate New York and joined the Navy at age 17. He was trained by the Navy as a mechanic and turned those skills into a career in the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning industry. He later earned a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of New Haven and, after working for a Fortune 500 company, he started his own small engineering business earlier this year.

He is a member of Holy Transfiguration Orthodox Church in New Haven.