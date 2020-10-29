CT State Police Union Endorses DeBarba for State Representative

The Connecticut State Police Union has endorsed Dan DeBarba for State Representative of the 114th district. In its endorsement letter, the State Police Union credited both DeBarba’s “support for public safety” and his “support of the safety of our police officers” as the most significant factors driving their decision to back his campaign.

Not many candidates running for office have received an endorsement from the Connecticut State Police Union. Upon receiving the endorsement, DeBarba said, “I am honored to be one of the few candidates for State Representative to receive the endorsement of the Connecticut State Police Union. We must never forget to support those who risk their lives each and every day to keep us safe and secure. Thank you to the State Police for placing their trust in me just as my family and I place our trust in them.”

DeBarba is a longtime resident of Orange and has three children who have all graduated from Amity High School. DeBarba is the former president of Norwalk and Danbury Hospitals and is currently the Chief Financial Officer of a large health system in New York. Additionally, he and his wife, Lynn, own a small business in the area.