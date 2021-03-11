CT Braces Opens New Office in Orange

The Orange Chamber of Commerce welcomed CT Braces to Orange with a grand opening and ribbon cutting on March 2nd. The brand-new office, located at 109 Boston Post Road, provides state of the art orthodontic care and exceptional patient service, in a modern comfortable setting. CT Braces Orange, one of 6 offices in CT, is accepting new patients and offers free consultations. New patients can make an appointment by calling 203-800-7277 or visiting CTBraces.com.

CT Braces is honored to expand service to the Orange community and surrounding areas. Dr. Shyam Desai, founder of CT Braces, says, “We are excited to bring high quality, affordable orthodontic care to Orange. Opening a new office during a pandemic is a challenge, we’re putting safety first.” The team has implemented routine COVID testing for employees, enhanced protective equipment, patient screening and social distancing in the offices. “We want our patients, and our team members, to know they are safe in coming to our offices” said Dr. Rebecca Lee, lead Orthodontist.

To help fuel continued growth, while remaining true to the uniqueness of the practice, CT Braces partnered with myOrthos in February of last year. myOrthos is an orthodontic services organization focused exclusively on orthodontists in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Their mission is to empower orthodontic independence, provide exceptional patient care, and build a community of orthodontic excellence. Elizabeth Campbell, Founder and CEO of myOrthos says, “We are thrilled to be a part of CT Braces’ growth in Orange and surrounding communities. We share the core values of putting our patients and our people first and we are proud to support them in living these values both in the office and in the community.”