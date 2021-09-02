CT Braces Launches 2021 Scholarship Program

Local Orthodontist to Award $1,000 Scholarship to Student

CT Braces, with 5 offices throughout Connecticut, has announced its 2021 Scholarship Contest for current and former patients of the practice. CT Braces will award a $1,000 scholarship to the student who submits the winning essay response to “How has receiving orthodontic treatment positively impacted your life and plans for the future?” Entries will be accepted until September 6th. All CT Braces current and former patients entering college this fall are encouraged to enter. Winner will be announced by mid-September. Applications can be submitted online at www.ctbraces.com.

“We are proud to continue our annual scholarship contest to support our patients. We believe in giving back to the community and supporting our youth in achieving their dreams through education.” said Dr. Shyam Desai.

To qualify for the contest, all student applicants must be enrolled in college for the fall in an accredited U.S. institution, and they must have completed, or be currently undergoing, orthodontic treatment at CT Braces. They must have a minimum high school Grade Point Average of 2.5. Entries will be reviewed by an independent panel and will be judged on overall relevancy to the topic, clarity of response, and originality.

CT Braces encourages all interested and eligible students to apply for this exciting opportunity. For more information about the contest, please visit www.ctbraces.com.

CT Braces, a myOrthos partner, has 5 offices throughout Connecticut, including Orange, Bridgeport, Stratford, Danbury and New Haven. Led by Dr. Shyam Desai, CT Braces provides outstanding orthodontic treatment and customer service to patients of all ages. For more information, visit www.ctbraces.com.