CT Big Brothers Big Sisters Hold Golf Outing

The annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut’s Mentor’s Classic Golf Tournament was held this year at the historic Tamarack Golf Club in Greenwich. Pictured at the daylong event are, from left, Westport resident Joe Massoud, Managing Director at Westport-based Anholt Services (USA) Inc; Andy Fleischmann, President & CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut; and Peter Lovell, who lives in Milford and is a Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Odyssey Re in Stamford. Joe Massoud, a Board Member at Big Brothers Big Sisters and a current Big Brother (volunteer mentor) in the organization’s community-based program, was on the Mentor’s Classic organizing committee. He was also one of the event’s Emerald Sponsors. Peter Lovell also served on the event’s organizing committee. Lovell was a former Big Brothers Big Sisters Board Member, and a onetime Big Brother.