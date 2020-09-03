Bridging is a beloved Girl Scout tradition that honors girls’ achievements throughout the year and celebrates their “crossing the bridge” to the next Girl level.

On Saturday, August 29th, troop 60274 proudly bridged from Brownies to Junior Girl Scouts in a socially distanced outdoor ceremony. Under the cover of the Pavillion at High Plains, each girl received a new green vest and a patch with golden wings to signify “flying up” to junior level.

Proud Troop Leader Sarah Gallipoli has been leading the group since kindergarten. Sarah Gallipoli is also the Service Unit Recruiter for Amity. Please email SarahRTR09@gmail.com for any questions for Girl Scouts this fall.