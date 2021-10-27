Craig Lennon and his wife have two sons in the Amity/Orange school system. He is the Dean of Students at the University of Bridgeport. Craig earned his BA at Stonehill College and MS at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He has served on the Junior Achievement Bridgeport Community Board since 2018 and has served as a youth soccer coach for several years. With over 20 years of experience in working in educational settings, Craig will work hard to support and grow the excellent school system in Amity.