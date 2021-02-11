Connex Credit Union Announces $6,000 in College Scholarships

Connex Credit Union announced that applications are now open for its annual scholarship program. Through March 12, 2021, college-bound or currently enrolled students can apply for one of three different scholarships totaling $6,000.

The 2021 Scholarships are:

Nicolas G. Hackett Memorial Scholarship ($2,000) established in memory of longtime Connex volunteer Nick Hackett;

established in memory of longtime Connex volunteer Nick Hackett; John R. Edwards Community Involvement Scholarship ($2,000) created in honor of former Connex President and Chief Executive Officer John R. Edwards and awarded to a student who emulates Connex’s commitment to community service; and

created in honor of former Connex President and Chief Executive Officer John R. Edwards and awarded to a student who emulates Connex’s commitment to community service; and Arthur B. Haesche Memorial Scholarship ($2,000) commemorating one of Connex’s founding members Arthur B. Haesche that is reserved for a student majoring in business or finance.

These scholarships are available to any student with a 3.0 GPA or higher that is a college-bound high school senior or is already enrolled full-time in an accredited two-year or four-year undergraduate program for the fall 2021 semester. nThe student, or a direct family member (parent, grandparent, sibling, aunt, uncle), must also be a Connex Credit Union member in good standing as of December 31, 2020.

To apply, students must go to connexcu.org (or bit.ly/connexscholarship2021) and complete the online application, as well as the short essay component (250 words or less) on the following topic:

The COVID-19 Pandemic has had a devastating effect on the financial well-being of many who have lost jobs or experienced reduced work hours. With this in mind, what strategies would be helpful for individuals and families to help avoid financial emergencies in the future? How can credit unions help members be prepared for financial difficulties?

Once finished, a current transcript, including GPA, should be sent to:

Connex Credit Union Scholarship Committee

P.O. Box 477

North Haven, CT 06473.

Applications and transcripts must be submitted by March 12, 2021. Any application that is incomplete or not accompanied by a current transcript will not be considered. Students may only apply for one of the three scholarships. Those who have previously won a Connex scholarship or those who are employees of Connex or are members of its Board of Directors, Supervisory Committee, or their immediate families, are not eligible.

For complete details, please visit connexcu.org or contact Anita Annunziato at aannunziato@connexcu.org or 1-800-CR-UNION.