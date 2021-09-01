Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame Honors Orange Resident

Colonel Severio “Bob” Fodero was inducted posthumously into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame, Class of 2020, at the State Army National Guard Armory on July 29, 2021. His wife, Janice, accepted the commemorative medallion and certificate confirming induction in honor of her husband. Colonel Fodero’s name will be added to the distinguished roll of Military Honorees on the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame Plaque located in the State Legislative Office Building.

Colonel Fodero began his military career in the Army ROTC at UConn. Upon graduation in 1954, he was commissioned as Second Lieutenant. He was deployed to Orleans, France for two years, attaining the rank of Captain. Returning stateside, he joined the 340th General Hospital Army Reserves in New Haven. After 30 years of service, he retired as Commander of the Unit, with the rank of Colonel.

Colonel Fodero was appointed by former First Selectman Mitch Goldblatt to Chair the War Remembrance Committee, charged with creating a site to honor Orange military veterans. The work of a dedicated committee culminated in the creation of a Memorial Garden and Remembrance Brick Walkway located outside of High Plains Community Center.

Colonel Fodero was also Chair of the Veterans’ Affairs Advisory Committee in New Haven until his death in 2020. In retirement, he was co-chair of the Connecticut Army Retirement Council and represented Connecticut on the New England Army Retirement Council.

Colonel Fodero learned leadership skills in the military. During his tenure as Chair of the Orange Board of Health, he was instrumental in bringing Emergency Transportation to the Town. He served on the Civil Preparedness Committee of the Orange Police Department. He was President of the New England Public Health Association and CT Environmental Health Association. He served on the Boards of banks and civic organizations. His record of service extended into his professional life at Yale University, where he co-chaired the Yale Campaign for United Way and medical services for Connecticut Special Olympics. He retired as Associate Director of Yale Health after 43 years.

The Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame was established in 2005 to highlight Connecticut veterans who have distinguished themselves after discharge and continue to use their knowledge and talents to improve lives of others, as leaders of veterans’ organizations, in public service and as volunteers and community advocates at local, regional and state levels. Each year, 10-12 Connecticut veterans are selected for induction. To date, 168 veterans are honored in the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame. The Class of 2020 inductees are from Cheshire, Coventry, Ellington, Fairfield, Glastonbury, Groton, New Haven/Orange, New London (2), Shelton, Middlebury and Westport.