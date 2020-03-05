ConnectiCare Donation To Amity Teen Center

On February 14, ConnectiCare presented a $7,285.71 donation to the Amity Teen Center in collaboration with the Connecticut Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) tax credit program. The donation will contribute to the installation of energy efficient upgrades.

The Connecticut NAA program provides tax credits to local businesses who support municipal and tax-exempt organizations. Through this program, ConnectiCare has donated to 36 non-profit organizations around the state.

“We are proud to support organizations in the communities we serve. To follow our journey of community giving and outreach follow us on our social media channels; Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.”

Members of the Amity Teen Center accept the donation from Denise Roy, Account Executive at ConnectiCare.