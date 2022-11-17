Congregational Church Holds Christmas Carol Sing and Cookie Walk

The annual Christmas Concert and Carol Sing resumes this year at the Orange Congregational Church on Sunday, December 4th at 4:00 p.m. Friends from the community are welcome to join singing as we share the most loved songs of the season. Between the carols, the Handbell Choir of the Orange Congregational Church will play some holiday selections on their five octaves of brass bells. Bryan Campbell, the church’s Music Director, will lead the event and play the sanctuary pipe organ. From twelve noon through the afternoon and concert time you are invited to participate in the Music Committee’s Christmas Cookie Walk in the lower level of the church and select homemade cookies for $7 a box. Upstairs, there is no charge for admission to the Christmas Concert. The festivities precede the Town Green tree lighting ceremonies out of doors. For more information, visit orangecongregationalchurch.org or call 203-795-9749.