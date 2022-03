Congregation Or Shalom in Orange is proud to share our newly arrived roadside banner. It brought smiles to the faces of Or Shalom’s Rabbi, Alvin Wainhaus and Synagogue President, Bob Spaulding. Its beautiful rainbow Star of David is meant to let all know that we are a colorful and heterogeneous Jewish community, embracing diversity, equality and inclusivity without prerequisites. Our motto, of course, says it all: Open minds, Open hearts, Open doors!