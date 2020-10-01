Congregation Or Shalom October Events

Weekly Services

Minyan Services

Sunday 9:00 AM Zoomed

Monday 8:30 AM Zoomed

Thursday 8:30 AM Zoomed

Shabbat Services

Friday 7:30 PM Zoomed

Saturday 9:30 PM Zoomed & in person (must pre-register)

ZUMBA GOLD AT OR SHALOM- Zoomed

Congregation Or Shalom announces the continuation of ZUMBA GOLD on Tuesday nights at 7 PM. ZUMBA Gold is an easy to follow dance movement program that incorporates music from every decade to create an upbeat and fun exercise class. Burn lots of calories, meet new friends, and have a blast. No experience needed and classes are on a drop-in basis. Contact Robin at zumbarobin@gmail.com or call 203-314-8176 or temple office at 203-799-2341.

We happy to add Zumba Gold with Danielle Pettit. Zumba Gold is perfect for active older adults who are looking to dance and have a good workout. While increasing balance, range of motion and coordination. TUESDAYS & FRIDAYS 10:15 AM, 10-class punch card $70/drop in class $8.00. daniellepettit75@yahoo.com 203-509-3683 (cell).