Congregation Or Shalom – May 2021

Join Us for Weekly Services

Morning Minyan

Sunday 9:00 AM – Zoomed

Monday 8:30 AM – Zoomed

Thursday 8:30 AM – Zoomed

Shabbat Services

Friday 7:30 PM – Zoomed

On the first Friday of the month, we’ll offer an in-person service with limited attendance*. It will also be available via Zoom every Friday night.

Saturday 9:30 AM – Zoomed

Starting May 1, we will offer in-person services every Saturday with limited attendance. It will also be available via Zoom every Saturday*.

(*Please call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341 for more information’)

Shavuot Services

Shavuot May 16 – May 18

Shavuot, the “Birthday” of the Torah, commemorates the night, 50 days after Passover, when the Ten Commandments were first revealed. We’ll usher in the Holiday on Sunday night, May 16th at 7:30pm with a brief Shavuot service, followed by a traditional study session. (see below)

Shavuot services continue on:

Monday morning, May 17 th at 9:30 a.m. -Zoomed

at 9:30 a.m. -Zoomed Monday night, May 17 th , at 7:30 p.m. -Zoomed

, at 7:30 p.m. -Zoomed Tuesday morning, May 18th at 9:30 a.m., Yizkor approx. 10:30 a.m. -Zoomed & in-person, (please call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341 for more information).

Annual “Shomrei-Or, Guardians of Light” Award (pictured)

Each year our board of directors selects a congregant to receive our Shomrei-Or award. The award is given to an individual whose dedication to our synagogue has been exemplary. This year, the board has decided to present our own staff with this honor, explaining “Shomrei-Or means Guardians of Light”, and our staff superbly guarded the light of our congregation during this past year of trial and challenge…Mazel Tov to all of you!” Pictured from left to right: Lauren Sachs (teacher), Wendy Severs, (teacher) Rabbi Alvin Wainhaus, Ileane Kaczynski (Administrative Assistant), James Petit (Custodian), Rachel Steigleder (Administrator). Not pictured: Marie Razzaia (Food Service Specialist).

Virtual Learning This Month

SHAVUOT STUDY/LANDWIRTH MEMORIAL LECTURE:

“HAS THE TIME COME FOR A NEW AGE KASHRUT?”

SUNDAY EVENING, MAY 16th, 8PM-9PM

Led by Diane Litwin

Request Zoom link to register at: coshalom@sbcglobal.net.

Diane Litwin teaches people of all ages about the connections between agriculture and Judaism. She is a member of the staff of Common Ground Farm, an environmental education center and high school in New Haven, CT. Diane is in the forefront of a movement to create a contemporary Jewish food ethic.

Zoom & Learn in May

“SUPERNATURAL JUDAISM!”

3 Wednesdays: May 5, 12 &19, 11-12 noon

Led by: Rabbi Alvin Wainhaus

Request a Zoom Link at: coshalom@sbcglobal.net.

Where were our souls before we were born? When will the Messiah finally come? (Has the Messiah already come?) What happened to the “Lost Tribes of Israel?” How does one perform an exorcism? How does one create a Golem? Are there Jewish faith healers? What do lawyers do in heaven?

Over the centuries, legends have arisen to address these and many other questions!

Come, Learn, Discuss!

JOIN OUR NEW BOOK GROUP IN 2021!

“The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn

Thursday, May 20th @ 7:00 pm.

Led by Ileane Kaczynski

“The Woman in the Window” is a seductive and unpredictable novel, like the Hitchcock movies to which author A.J. Finn pays homage. Finn’s protagonist Anna Fox is a child psychologist who lives alone in a New York suburb with a case of agoraphobia so debilitating she hasn’t left the house in months. To occupy her time Anna watches film noir classics from her vast collection, interacts with people online, and sometimes spies on her neighbors. Author A.J. Finn throws curve balls where you least expect them. Email the office for the registration Zoom link, coshalom@sbcglobal.net.

Social Action

“MITZVAH OF THE MONTH”

Our monthly mitzvah for May is collecting diapers and baby wipes for families in need.

Please call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341 for further information.

Activities

Annual Golf Tournament

The Or Shalom Golf Tournament is returning to Orange Hills Country Club, Monday August 2nd. Eighteen holes of golf, lessons, raffle prizes and food are planned. If you would like to play or be a sponsor, please call the office at 203.799.2341.

