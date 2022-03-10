Join Us For Weekly Services

Morning Minyan

Sunday 9:00 AM – In person and Zoom’d

Monday 8:30 AM – Zoom’d

Thursday 8:30 AM – Zoom’d

Shabbat Services

Friday 7:30 PM – In person and Zoom’d

Saturday 9:30 AM – In person and Zoom’d

Please call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341 or email coshalom@sbcglobal.net for more information).

Virtual Learning This Month

ZOOM &…LEARN!

“THE 5 SCROLLS AND THE SEASONS OF OUR LIVES”

Wednesdays, Beginning March 2nd, 11-12 Noon, in person or Zoom

The Bible’s “Scrolls” or “Megillot”, read in synagogue at various times of the year, have also been seen as responses to the different seasons of life. Indeed, they chart a path of healing for us as we move through the trajectory of our lives. Come explore the timeless messages embedded in these five ancient scrolls!

JOIN A NEW BOOK GROUP IN 2022!

“Rising Out of Hatred” by Eli Saslow

Thursday, March 17th, 7-8 pm

Discussion led by Sarah Darer

Rising Out of Hatred tells the story of how white-supremacist ideas migrated from the far-right fringe to the White House through the intensely personal saga of one man who eventually disavowed everything he was taught to believe, at tremendous personal cost. With great empathy and narrative verve, Eli Saslow asks what Derek’s story can tell us about America’s increasingly divided nature. This is a book to help us understand the American moment and to help us better understand one another. Please call the office for Zoom information. 203.799.2341.

Service

Join us at Congregation B’nai Jacob in Woodbridge this year as we celebrate Purim with our combined “Yahad” religious school program.

5:00 pm ― Children’s Megillah reading w/special performance by each Yahad class.

7:00 pm ― Full Megillah Reading

Purim Program

Celebrate Purim with an introduction to Jewish humor! Thursday, March 17th, 8:00p.m. on Zoom only. This program, titled “An Umbrella Full of Holes”, is a short history of Jewish humor.

Why is it that so many comedians and satirical writers are Jewish? What, exactly, is unique about Jewish humor? In his talk, Dr. Avinoam Patt, Ph.D., will seek to answer these questions by tracing the history of Jewish humor from Europe to America and Israel, where Jewish comedians transformed the cultural landscape. We’ll also look at how Jews have used laughter as a coping mechanism against pogroms, forced migrations and even the Holocaust.

Presenter: Avinoam J. Patt, Ph.D., Doris and Simon Konover Chair of Judaic Studies at UConn; Director, UConn Center for Judaic Studies and Contemporary Jewish Life; and Expert on Jewish Humor.

Please call the office for Zoom information. 203.799.2341.

Social Action

For March we are collecting non-perishable foods for Passover and will donate them to Jewish Family Services for distribution. We’re also collecting prom dresses and gowns and men’s tuxedos and suits to bring to My Sister’s Place in Ansonia. If you would like to donate, please contact the office 203-799-2341.