Congregation Or Shalom – July 2022

Join Us For Weekly Services

Morning Minyan

Sunday 9:00 AM – In person and Zoom’d

Monday 8:30 AM – Zoom’d

Thursday 8:30 AM – Zoom’d

Shabbat Services

Friday 7:30 PM – In person and Zoom’d

Saturday 9:30 AM – In person and Zoom’d

Please call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341 or email coshalom@sbcglobal.net for more information).

Golf Tournament

Save the date, August 1, 2022, for our annual Golf Tournament at Orange Hills. Please call the office for more details 203.799.2341

Shomrei Or (Guardians of Light) Award

Marc Franzman was awarded the Shomrei Or award at Congregation Or Shalom on the evening of May 23, 2022. Surrounded by family and fellow congregants, he accepted this special honor at our Synagogue. Marc grew up in Woodbridge as a young man and came back to Milford with his family in 2005. Marc has been our President, Vice President, Treasurer, Security Committee Chair and an integral part in developing YAHAD, our joint Hebrew School with Congregation B’nai Jacob in Woodbridge. Marc leads a very busy personal and professional life, but always makes Or Shalom a priority.