Congregation Or Shalom July 2021

Join Us At Weekly Services

Morning Minyan

Sunday 9:00 AM – In person and Zoomed

and Monday 8:30 AM – Zoomed

Thursday 8:30 AM – Zoomed

Shabbat Services

Friday 7:30 PM – In person and Zoomed

and Saturday 9:30 AM – In person and Zoomed

“♫…The sand and the sea, the rush of the waters…♫”

Friday evening service, July 23rd, 7 PM, Gulf Beach, Milford

Drive to the corner of Cherry St & Gulf St in Milford…turn left onto Gulf St…proceed till you arrive at the beach! (Set your GPS for #460, Gulf St) Look for us immediately on the right, alongside the inlet. Men’s Club members will welcome you and point to our makeshift “sanctuary” on the sand!

Please dress casually, the Rabbi will be shoeless! IMPORTANT: PLEASE BRING A BLANKET OR BEACH CHAIR, AND PLEASE BRING HATS! (yarmulkas fly away!) Lastly, snacks will be available but feel free to come early with a picnic supper.

Virtual Learning This Month

JOIN OUR BOOK GROUP!

“Strangers In Their Own Land” by Arlie Russell Hochschild Thursday, July 15th @ 7pm.

Led by Rachel Ranis. Email coshalom@sbcglobal.net or call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341 to register.

A finalist for the National Book Award, and New York Times Best Seller!

“In Strangers in Their Own Land, the renowned sociologist Arlie Hochschild embarks on a thought-provoking journey from her liberal hometown of Berkeley, California, deep into Louisiana bayou country – a stronghold of the conservative right. As she gets to know people who strongly oppose many of the ideas she famously champions, Hochschild nevertheless finds common ground and quickly warms to the people she meets, among them a Tea Party activist whose town has been swallowed by a sinkhole caused by a drilling accident – people whose concerns are actually ones that all Americans share: the desire for community, the embrace of family, and hopes for their children.

Strangers in Their Own Land goes beyond the commonplace liberal idea that these are people who have been duped into voting against their own interests. Instead Hochschild finds lives ripped apart by stagnant wages, a loss of home, an elusive American dream – and political choices and views that make sense in the context of their lives. Hochschild draws on her expert knowledge of the sociology of emotion to help us understand what it feels like to live in “red” America. Along the way she finds answers to one of the crucial questions of contemporary American politics: Why do the people who would seem to benefit most from “liberal” government intervention abhor the very idea?”

Social Action

Our Social Action Committee is continuing to collect non-perishable food items. Some suggestions: dried black beans, rice, Canola or olive oil, garlic, potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions, pasta, whole grains, oatmeal, low sodium soup or broth. You can drop of these items off at the synagogue. Please call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341 for further information.

Blood Drive

Tuesday, July 20th, 9 am – 2 pm

The Red Cross encourages eligible donors to become hometown heroes and answer the call of patients in need by donating blood.

Please help ensure blood is available for patients in need this summer. To donate, download the Blood Donor App (3cu.be/blood), visit redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Even if you have recently received a COVID-19 vaccination, you can still give blood.

Activities

ZUMBA GOLD AT OR SHALOM – Zoomed

ZUMBA Gold is an easy-to-follow dance movement program that incorporates music from every decade to create an upbeat and fun exercise class. Burn lots of calories, meet new friends, and have a blast. It’s perfect for active older adults who are looking to dance and have a good workout while increasing balance, range of motion, and coordination.

Tuesday nights at 7 PM. Contact Robin at zumbarobin@gmail.com or call 203-314-8176 or the synagogue office at 203-799-2341. No experience needed and classes are on a drop-in basis.

Tuesdays and Fridays at 10:15 AM with Danielle Pettit. 10 class punch card: $70, drop-in class: $8. Email daniellepettit@yahoo.com or call 203-509-3683 (cell).

SAVE THE DATE!!

The 27th Annual Or Shalom Golf Tournament

Monday, August 2nd, 8:00 am, Orange Hills CC, Orange, CT

Breakfast and a BBQ lunch are included in the entry fee (Kosher dietary laws observed).

Please call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341 for further information and registration form.

YACHAD Religious School enrollment is now OPEN for the coming school year. Please call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341 for details.