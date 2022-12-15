Congregation Or Shalom in Orange Is Now Debt-Free

On November 19th, a “double-mitzvah” was celebrated at Congregation Or Shalom. The evening featured a celebration of Rabbi Alvin Wainhaus’ 40 years of service as its spiritual leader, as well as a mortgage-burning ceremony. Or Shalom’s longtime member and past-president, Linda Zwerdling, along with her family, recently paid off the Synagogue’s mortgage. The Zwerdlings dedicated their generous gift to the memory of Marty Zwerdling, Linda’s husband. Rabbi Wainhaus was honored by Mitch Goldblatt, Selectman of Orange, who read citations and greetings from Jim Zeoli, Orange’s First Selectman, Senator Richard Blumenthal and House Representative Rosa DeLauro. Speakers included the Rabbi’s past students, Rabbi Marissa James and Jesse Sachs, who focused on the Rabbi’s life-changing influence. Rabbi Richard Eisenberg of Congregation Rodeph Shalom and Father Peter Orfanakos of St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church provided moving invocations and blessings. The evening, which the Rabbi called a “night he will never forget,” included much food, dancing and reportedly great fun.