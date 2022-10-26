Congregation Or Shalom Happenings – November 2022

Join Us For Weekly Services

Morning Minyan

Sunday 9:00 AM – In person and Zoom’d

Monday 8:30 AM – Zoom’d

Thursday 8:30 AM – Zoom’d

Shabbat Services

Friday 7:30 PM – In person and Zoom’d

Saturday 9:30 AM – In person and Zoom’d

Please call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341 or email coshalom@sbcglobal.net for more information).

Programs

Book Club

Thursday November 17 th at 7:00 pm

A Fall of Marigolds by Susan Meissner

Discussion led by Ileane Kaczynski

A beautiful scarf connects two women touched by tragedy in

this compelling, emotional novel from the author of As Bright as Heaven and The Last Year of the War. September 1911. On Ellis Island in New York Harbor, nurse Clara Wood cannot face returning to Manhattan, where the man she loved fell to his death in the Triangle Shirtwaist Fire. Then, while caring for a fevered immigrant whose own loss mirrors hers, she becomes intrigued by a name embroidered onto the scarf he carries…and finds herself caught in a dilemma that compels her to confront the truth about the assumptions she’s made. What she learns could devastate her—or free her. September 2011. On Manhattan’s Upper West Side, widow Taryn Michaels has convinced herself that she is living fully, working in a charming specialty fabric store and raising her daughter alone. Then a long-lost photograph appears in a national magazine, and she is forced to relive the terrible day her husband died in the collapse of the World Trade Towers…the same day a stranger reached out and saved her. But a chance reconnection and a century-old scarf may open Taryn’s eyes to the larger forces at work in her life. Please call the office for Zoom information. 203.799.2341.

Israeli Dance

Israeli Dance Classes- Join the fun on Tuesday afternoons, 4:00pm-5:00pm (November 15, 29, December 6,13. Connect with Israel; prior experience not required! Wonderful exercise for your body & mind. Learn basic steps to classic dances! Min of 8 students is required to have the classes. To register, please contact instructor at IsraeliDanceTeacher@gmail.com or call 203.912.4086.

Annual Kristallnacht Program- Please register to attend on Zoom or in-person.

YAHAD HEBREW SCHOOL

Yahad is a community Hebrew school, a joint project of Congregations Or Shalom and B’nai Jacob in Woodbridge. At Yahad, meaning “together,” students form their Jewish identities through amazing experiential programming, while building foundational skills in prayer, Hebrew, Bible and much more. Together, as students, parents, teachers, and as a community, we will create our Jewish future! Please call Rachel @ Or Shalom if you are interested 203.799.2341.

Community

Mitzvah of the Month

We are collecting coats, hats, mittens, socks and boots for the Down Town Soup Kitchen in New Haven. You can call the office to schedule drop off.

Pull Tabs

Our Social Action Committee collects pull tabs from soda cans for the Ronald McDonald House in New Haven. The house hosts families of children who are being cared for at Yale New Haven Hospital and allows families to stay close to their children during hospitalization. The pull tabs can come from cans of soda, beer, cat or dog food, sardines, soup, beans, fruit, etc. – any size tabs, any color, any metal. You can drop them to the Synagogue M-Th from 10-4 and Friday 10-3. Collect them from family and friends, too!

Congregations of Orange Collaborative/ COC

Congregations of Orange Collaborative consists of members from SAC and other social action groups from eight Houses of Worship in Orange. Our mission is Together Helping Others. Our vision is grounded in the spirit of repairing the world by encouraging our congregations in Social Action projects to improve the quality of life for people in need, strengthening relationships with our fellow congregants and creating opportunities for our congregation to work together on mutual community service. On October 29,2022 an exciting event called Tour De Faith will invite the community to visit two Orange Houses of Worship to gain a greater appreciation of the diversity in our community and learn about other faiths. Contact our office 203.799.2341 if you would like to participate in Tour De Faith.