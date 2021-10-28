Congregation Or Shalom Happenings – November 2021

Join Us For Weekly Services

Morning Minyan

Sunday 9:00 AM – Zoomed

Monday 8:30 AM – Zoomed

Thursday 8:30 AM – Zoomed

Shabbat Services

Friday 7:30 PM – Zoomed & in person

Saturday 9:30 AM – Zoomed & in person

(Please call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341 for more information).

Virtual Learning This Month

ZOOM &…LEARN!

15th Annual Kristallnacht Commemoration

November 14 @ 9am- 11am on Zoom

ALL WELCOME!

Please join us for our 15th Annual Community-Wide Kristallnacht Commemoration. This year, we will honor the heroism of Archbishop Damaskinos of Greece, who openly defied the Nazi regime by ordering the churches under his authority to distribute baptismal certificates to Jews, thus saving thousands from certain death. For his courageous, life-saving deeds, Archbishop Damaskinos was named “Righteous Among the Nations” by Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Center. You can register online at jewishnewhaven.org/RSVP.

The Rabbi’s Wednesday Morning

“Coffee &… Learn” Class: IN-PERSON & VIA ZOOM

Will begin on December 1, 11am-Noon

TOPIC: THE BIBLE’S TOP TEN MOST IMPORTANT VERSES

In this course, Rabbi Wainhaus will explore Judaism’s most important ideological contributions to human civilization. The course is based on the idea that the essence of the Bible’s message can be discovered in 10 key verses. All Welcome! Current masking and social distancing will be in place if you attend in person. Email coshalom@sbcglobal.net or call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341 to receive the ZOOM link.

JOIN A NEW BOOK GROUP IN 2021!

Thursday November 18th at 7:00 pm

The Night She Disappeared

Led by Rachel Ranis

“Absorbing, delightful, hilarious, breathtaking and the best and most relevant novel I’ve read in what feels like forever.” —Taffy Brodesser-Akner, The New York Times Book Review

Corbin College, not quite upstate New York, winter 1959–1960: Ruben Blum, a Jewish historian—but not an historian of the Jews—is co-opted onto a hiring committee to review the application of an exiled Israeli scholar specializing in the Spanish Inquisition. When Benzion Netanyahu shows up for an interview, family unexpectedly in tow, Blum plays the reluctant host to guests who proceed to lay waste to his American complacencies. Mixing fiction with nonfiction, the campus novel with the lecture, The Netanyahus is a wildly inventive, genre-bending comedy of blending, identity, and politics that finds Joshua Cohen at the height of his powers.

To receive the link to register in advance for the Book Discussion, please email the synagogue at coshalom@sbcglobal.net.

Social Action

MITZVAH OF THE MONTH

Our monthly mitzvah for November is collecting non-perishable food items. Some suggestions: dried black beans, rice, Canola or olive oil, garlic, potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions, pasta, whole grains, oatmeal, low sodium soup or broth. You can drop of these items off at the Synagogue.