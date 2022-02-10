Congregation Or Shalom Happenings – February 2022

Join us for Our Weekly Services

Minyan Services

Sunday 9:00 AM Zoomed

Monday 8:30 AM Zoomed

Thursday 8:30 AM Zoomed

Shabbat Services

Friday 7:30 PM Zoomed & in person

Saturday 9:30 AM Zoomed & in person

Virtual Learning This Month:

“Zoom &…Learn!”

Wednesdays, 11am-12 noon, Beginning March 2-In Person or Zoom

The 5 Scrolls And The Seasons Of Our Lives

The Bible’s “Scrolls” or, “Megillot,” read in synagogue at various times of the year, have also been seen as responses to the different seasons of life. Indeed, they chart a path of healing for us as we move through the trajectory of our lives. Come and explore the timeless messages embedded in these five ancient scrolls!

Join a New Book Group in 2022!

Thursday February 17th at 7:00 pm

Florence Adler Swims Forever by Rachel Beanland

Atlantic City, 1934. Every summer, Esther and Joseph Adler rent their house out to vacationers escaping to “America’s Playground” and move into the small apartment above their bakery. Despite the cramped quarters, this is the apartment where they raised their two daughters, Fannie and Florence, and it always feels like home. Now, Florence has returned from college, determined to spend the summer training to swim the English Channel, and Fannie, pregnant again after recently losing a baby, is on bedrest for the duration of her pregnancy. After Joseph insists, they take in a mysterious young woman whom he recently helped emigrate from Nazi Germany, the apartment is bursting at the seams. When tragedy strikes, Esther makes the shocking decision to hide the truth—at least until Fannie’s baby is born—and pulls the family into an elaborate web of secret-keeping and lies, bringing long-buried tensions to the surface that reveal how quickly the act. Contact the office at 203.799.2341 to get the Zoom registration link.

Social Action

Our Mitzvah of the month is collecting socks and mittens. We will be donating supplies to the Downtown Soup Kitchen. If you would like to donate, please contact the office 203-799-2341.