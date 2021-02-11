Congregation Or Shalom Happenings – February 2021

Join Us For Weekly Services

Morning Minyan

Sunday 9:00 AM – Zoomed

Monday 8:30 AM – Zoomed

Thursday 8:30 AM – Zoomed

Shabbat Services

Friday 7:30 PM – Zoomed

Saturday 9:30 AM – Zoomed

Only the first Saturday of the month will offer an in-person service with very limited attendance. It will also be available via Zoom (please call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341 for more information).

Virtual Learning This Month

ZOOM &…LEARN!

“THE EXODUS THROUGH THE EYES OF MIDRASH & ART”

Wednesdays, 11-12 Noon. This is a continuing series.

Through the ages, the powerful stories of the Bible have been illuminated in legend and on canvas. In this class, Rabbi Alvin Wainhaus will discuss dramatically different artistic and folkloristic takes on the birth of the Israelite nation and their faith. All Are Welcome!

Email coshalom@sbcglobal.net or call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341 to register.

Social Action

MITZVAH OF THE MONTH

Our monthly mitzvah for February

is collecting socks and mittens for the Downtown Soup Kitchen in New Haven. If you would like to contribute to this effort, please call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341 for further information.

Activities

ZUMBA GOLD AT OR SHALOM – Zoomed

Congregation Or Shalom announces the continuation of ZUMBA GOLD. ZUMBA Gold is an easy-to-follow dance movement program that incorporates music from every decade to create an upbeat and fun exercise class. Burn lots of calories, meet new friends, and have a blast. It’s perfect for active older adults who are looking to dance and have a good workout while increasing balance, range of motion, and coordination.

Tuesday nights at 7 PM. Contact Robin at zumbarobin@gmail.com or call 203-314-8176 or the synagogue office at 203-799-2341. No experience needed and classes are on a drop-in basis.

Tuesdays and Fridays at 10:15 AM with Danielle Pettit. 10 class punch card: $70, drop-in class: $8.

Email daniellepettit@yahoo.com or call 203-509-3683 (cell).