Congregation Or Shalom Happenings August 2020

Weekly Services

All Services are currently through Zoom. Please call our office

Minyan Services

Sunday 9:00 AM

Monday 9:00 AM

Thursday 9:00 AM

Shabbat Services

Friday 7:30 PM

Saturday 9:30 PM

Zumba Gold at Or Shalom – Via Zoom

Congregation Or Shalom announces the continuation of ZUMBA GOLD on Tuesday nights at 7 PM. ZUMBA Gold is an easy to follow dance movement program that incorporates music from every decade to create an upbeat and fun exercise class. Burn lots of calories, meet new friends, and have a blast. No experience needed and classes are on a drop-in basis. Contact Robin at zumbarobin@gmail.com or call 203-314-8176 or temple office at 203-799-2341.

We are happy to add Zumba Gold with Danielle Pettit. Zumba Gold is perfect for active older adults who are looking to dance and have a good workout. While increasing balance, range of motion and coordination. Call or email for dates and times daniellepettit75@yahoo.com 203-509-3683 (cell).

Blood Drive

Wednesday, July 29th, 9:00 am – 6:30 pm

The Red Cross encourages eligible donors to become hometown heroes and answer the call of patients in need by donating blood. Or Shalom Blood Drive, help ensure blood is available for patients in need this summer by giving blood through the American Red Cross. To donate, download the Blood Donor App (3cu.be/blood), visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Each presented donor will receive a FREE SIX FLAGS TICKET. **The American Red Cross continues to closely monitor the evolving situation of COVID-19. Due to the amazing outpouring of community support, we are able to meet immediate patient needs. Thank you for continuing to stand with us through this crisis. Your upcoming blood drive is very important to ensure we can continue to meet all blood needs in the weeks to come. Our commitment to operate blood drives in the safest way possible for our donors, volunteers and staff remains a top priority.

YAHAD

We’re delighted to announce the fourth year of YAHAD, a Wednesday afternoon and Sunday morning community Hebrew School for grades Pre-K through 7. Please call our office for more information.

