Congregation Or Shalom Happenings 1/15/21

Join Us for Our Weekly Services

Morning Minyan

Sunday 9:00 AM – Zoomed

Monday 8:30 AM – Zoomed

Thursday 8:30 AM – Zoomed

Shabbat Services

Friday 7:30 PM – Zoomed

Saturday 9:30 AM – Zoomed

On the first Saturday of the month, we offer an in-person service with limited attendance. It will also be available via Zoom (please call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341 to find out more information).

Virtual Learning This Month

ZOOM & LEARN!

“MOSES THROUGH THE EYES OF MIDRASH & ART”

Wednesdays, 11-12 Noon. This is a continuing series.

Through the ages, the powerful stories of the Bible have been illuminated in legend and on canvas. In this class, Rabbi Alvin Wainhaus will discuss dramatically different artistic and folkloristic takes on Moses. All Are Welcome!

Please email Coshalom@sbcglobal.net or call the office at 203-799-2341 to register.

Join a New Book Group in 2021!

“Where The Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

Thursday, January 14th @ 7pm

Led this month by Prof. Joyce Saltman, our local “Professor of Laughter”. “Where The Crawdads Sing” is an ode to the natural world, a heartbreaking coming-of-age story, and a surprising tale of possible murder. It reminds us that we are all subject to the beautiful and violent secrets that nature keeps. It’s not necessary for participants to have read the book to enjoy our discussion. Visit our website www.orshalomct.org to register.

Celebrate Tu B’Shvat!

January 28th, @ 7:00 pm

Celebrate with Rabbi Marisa James, Director of Social Justice Programming at Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, NYC. Tu B’Shvat takes place at the full moon as Israel’s almond trees blossom! Learn about the universal message of this little-known holiday with our own Rabbi Marisa James. Rabbi Marisa, who celebrated her Bat Mitzvah at Congregation Or Shalom, has been leading our High Holiday services as our Visiting Rabbi and Cantor. Visit our website www.orshalomct.org to register.

Social Action

OR SHALOM SUPPORTS YALE’S COVID FRONTLINE STAFF

As we all know, the rising COVID-19 rate is taking an increasing toll on healthcare workers. Congregation Or Shalom’s Social Action Committee has therefore begun to reach out to our frontline heroes at Yale New Haven Hospital’s “COVID Floor.” We’ve “adopted” a conference room on that floor to serve as a drop-off point for fruit baskets, donuts and pizza gift-cards. Each of these expressions of support comes with messages of deep appreciation from our Hebrew School children. If you would like to be involved in this “Mitzvah”, please call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341.

Our Mitzvah Of The Month is collecting school supplies. We will be donating the supplies to JUNTA in New Haven. If you would like to donate, please contact the synagogue office 203-799-2341.

Activities

ZUMBA GOLD AT OR SHALOM – Zoomed

Congregation Or Shalom announces the continuation of ZUMBA GOLD. ZUMBA Gold is an easy-to-follow dance movement program that incorporates music from every decade to create an upbeat and fun exercise class. Burn lots of calories, meet new friends, and have a blast. It’s perfect for active older adults who are looking to dance and have a good workout while increasing balance, range of motion and coordination.

Tuesday nights at 7 PM. Contact Robin at zumbarobin@gmail.com or call 203-314-8176 or the synagogue office at 203-799-2341. No experience needed and classes are on a drop-in basis.

Tuesdays and Fridays at 10:15 AM with Danielle Pettit. 10 class punch card/$70, drop-in class/$8. Email daniellepettit@yahoo.com or call 203-509-3683 (cell).

Congregation Or Shalom • 205 Old Grassy Hill Road • Orange, CT 06477 • 203-799-2341 • www.orshalomct.org