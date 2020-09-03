Congregation Or Shalom Events September 2020

Weekly Services

All Services are currently through Zoom. Please call our office.

Minyan Services

Sunday 9:00 AM

Monday 8:30 AM

Thursday8:30AM

Shabbat Services

Friday 7:30 PM

Saturday 9:30 PM

Zumba Gold at Or Shalom – Via Zoom

Congregation Or Shalom announces the continuation of ZUMBA GOLD on Tuesday night at 7 PM. ZUMBA Gold is an easy to follow dance movement program that incorporates music from every decade to create an upbeat and fun exercise class. Burn lots of calories, meet new friends, and have a blast. No experience needed and classes are on a drop-in basis. Contact Robin at zumbarobin@gmail.com or call 203-314-8176 or temple office at 203-799-2341.

We are happy to add Zumba Gold with Danielle Pettit. Zumba Gold is perfect for active older adults who are looking to dance and have a good workout while increasing balance, range of motion and coordination. Call or email for dates and times daniellepettit75@yahoo.com, 203-509-3683 (cell).

YAHAD

We’re delighted to announce the fourth year of YAHAD, a Wednesday afternoon and Sunday morning community Hebrew School for grades Pre-K through 7. Please call our office for more information.