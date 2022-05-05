Congregation Or Shalom Events – May 2022

Join Us For Weekly Services

Morning Minyan

Sunday 9:00 AM – In person and Zoom’d

Monday 8:30 AM – Zoom’d

Thursday 8:30 AM – Zoom’d

Shabbat Services

Friday 7:30 PM – In person and Zoom’d

Saturday 9:30 AM – In person and Zoom’d

Please call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341 or email coshalom@sbcglobal.net for more information).

Shavuot Services

Erev Shavuot, June 4, 7:30 PM – In person and Zoom’d

Shavuot Service, June 5, 9:30 AM – In person and Zoom’d

Shavuot Service, June 5, 7:00 PM – In person and Zoom’d followed by

Study Program

(In-person only) What Does It Mean to Be “Jewish” in The Age of Genetic Testing with guest speaker Dr. Brendan Cassidy.

Shavuot Service 9:30 AM with Yizkor at approx. 10:30 AM – In person and Zoom’d

Virtual Learning This Month

COFFEE &…LEARN! (And Zoom)

“Three Biblical Ideas That Changed the World”

Class on May 4,11 &18

Please call the office for Zoom information. 203.799.2341.

JOIN A NEW BOOK GROUP IN 2022!

May 18th from @7:00PM

An Evening with Victoria Riskin author of “Fay Wray & Robert Riskin: A Hollywood Memoir”

A Hollywood love story, a Hollywood memoir, a dual biography of two of Hollywood’s most famous figures, whose golden lives were lived at the center of Hollywood’s golden age, written by their daughter, an acclaimed writer and producer. Fay Wray and Robert Riskin lived large lives, finding each other after establishing their artistic selves and after each had had many romantic attachments—Wray, an eleven-year-long difficult marriage and a fraught affair with Clifford Odets, and Riskin, a series of romances with, among others, Carole Lombard, Glenda Farrell, and Loretta Young. Here are Wray’s and Riskin’s lives, their work, their fairy-tale marriage that ended so tragically. Here are their dual, quintessential American lives, ultimately and blissfully intertwined. We will be joining Temple Emanu-EL in Waterford, CT for this special event. Please call the office for Zoom information. 203.799.2341.

Social Action

For May, we are collecting diapers and wipes for the Diaper Bank of New Haven. If you would like to donate, please contact the office 203-799-2341.