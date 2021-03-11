Congregation Or Shalom Events – March 2021

Open Minds, Open Hearts, Open Doors

Staying Connected While We Keep Our Distance

To register for a Zoom event, please see the event information below.

Join Us For Weekly Services

Morning Minyan

Sunday 9:00 AM – Zoomed

Monday 8:30 AM – Zoomed

Thursday 8:30 AM – Zoomed

Shabbat Services

Friday 7:30 PM – Zoomed

Saturday 9:30 AM – Zoomed

Only the first Saturday of the month will offer an in-person service with very limited attendance. It will also be available via Zoom (please call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341 for more information).

Passover Seder 2nd Night – Zoomed

Sun. evening, March 28, 6:00 PM-7:00 PM – 2nd Seder w/ Rabbi Wainhaus.

To receive the link to register in advance for this event, please email the synagogue at coshalom@sbcglobal.net by Friday, March 26, at 2 pm.

Virtual Learning This Month

ZOOM &…LEARN!

“IMAGES OF ELIJAH”

Wednesdays, March 23 and 30, 11-12 Noon.

Through the ages, the powerful stories of the Bible have been illuminated in legend and on canvas. In this class, Rabbi Alvin Wainhaus will discuss dramatically different artistic and folkloristic takes on the prophet Elijah. All Are Welcome!

Email coshalom@sbcglobal.net or call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341 to register.

JOIN A NEW BOOK GROUP IN 2021!

“Such A Fun Age” by Kiley Reid Thursday, March 18th @ 7pm.

Led by Toby Zabinski

A Best Book of the Year – The Washington Post • Chicago Tribune • NPR • Vogue • Elle • Real Simple • Instyle • Good Housekeeping • Parade• Slate • Vox • Kirkus Reviews • Library Journal • Book Page

A striking and surprising debut novel from an exhilarating new voice,

Such a Fun Age is a page-turning and big-hearted story about race and privilege, set around a young babysitter, her well-intentioned employer,

and a surprising connection that threatens to undo them both. To receive the link to register in advance for the Book Discussion, please email the synagogue at coshalom@sbcglobal.net

Social Action

MITZVAH OF THE MONTH

Our monthly mitzvah for February is collecting non-perishable food items. Some suggestions: dried black beans, rice, Canola or olive oil, garlic, potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions, pasta, whole grains, oatmeal, low sodium soup or broth. You can drop of these items off at the Synagogue or call Joe Shapiro (203-799-2108) for pick it up. Please call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341 for further information.

Activities

ZUMBA GOLD AT OR SHALOM – Zoomed

Congregation Or Shalom announces the continuation of ZUMBA GOLD. ZUMBA Gold is an easy-to-follow dance movement program that incorporates music from every decade to create an upbeat and fun exercise class. Burn lots of calories, meet new friends, and have a blast. It’s perfect for active older adults who are looking to dance and have a good workout while increasing balance, range of motion, and coordination.

Tuesday nights at 7 PM. Contact Robin at zumbarobin@gmail.com or call 203-314-8176 or the synagogue office at 203-799-2341. No experience needed and classes are on a drop-in basis.

Tuesdays and Fridays at 10:15 AM with Danielle Pettit. 10 class punch card: $70, drop-in class: $8.

Email daniellepettit@yahoo.com or call 203-509-3683 (cell).