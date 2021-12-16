Congregation Or Shalom – December 2021

Join Us For Weekly Services

Morning Minyan

Sunday 9:00 AM – Zoomed

Monday 8:30 AM – Zoomed

Thursday 8:30 AM – Zoomed

Shabbat Services

Friday 7:30 PM – Zoomed & in person

Saturday 9:30 AM – Zoomed & in person

(Please call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341 for more information).

Virtual Learning This Month

The Rabbi’s Wednesday Morning

“Coffee &… Learn” Class: IN-PERSON & VIA ZOOM

11am-Noon

TOPIC: THE BIBLE’S TOP TEN MOST IMPORTANT VERSES

In this course, Rabbi Wainhaus will explore Judaism’s most important ideological contributions to human civilization. The course is based on the idea that the essence of the Bible’s message can be discovered in 10 key verses. All Welcome! Current masking and social distancing will be in place if you attend in person. Email coshalom@sbcglobal.net or call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341 to receive the ZOOM link.

JOIN A NEW BOOK GROUP IN 2021!

7 PM, Thursday, December 16

Led by Caryl Winter

INSTANT NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER

“Utterly gripping with richly drawn, hugely compelling characters, this is a first-class thriller with heart.” —Lucy Foley, New York Times bestselling author. A beautiful young couple’s disappearance on a gorgeous summer night, and the mother who will never give up trying to find them. On a beautiful summer night in a charming English suburb, a young woman and her boyfriend disappear after partying at the massive country estate of a new college friend.

One year later, a writer moves into a cottage on the edge of the woods that borders the same estate. Known locally as the Dark Place, the dense forest is the writer’s favorite area for long walks and it’s on one such walk that she stumbles upon a mysterious note that simply reads, “DIG HERE.”

Could this be a clue towards what has happened to the missing young couple? And what exactly is buried in this haunted ground? With her signature “rich, dark, and intricately twisted” (Ruth Ware, New York Times bestselling author) prose, Lisa Jewell has crafted a dazzling work of suspense that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the final page.

To receive the link to register in advance for the Book Discussion, please email the synagogue at coshalom@sbcglobal.net

Social Action

MITZVAH OF THE MONTH

Our monthly mitzvah for December is collecting blankets and socks. You can drop of these items off at the Synagogue.