Congregation Or Shalom – April 2022

Join Us For Weekly Services

Morning Minyan

Sunday 9:00 AM – In person and Zoom’d

Monday 8:30 AM – Zoom’d

Thursday 8:30 AM – Zoom’d

Shabbat Services

Friday 7:30 PM – In person and Zoom’d

Saturday 9:30 AM – In person and Zoom’d

Please call the synagogue office at 203-799-2341 or email coshalom@sbcglobal.net for more information).

Virtual Learning This Month

COFFEE &…LEARN! (And Zoom)

There will be no class in April. Class will return May 4,11 &18)

JOIN A NEW BOOK GROUP IN 2022!

Thursday April 28th from 7-8 pm

The Last Watchman of Old Cairo by Michael David Lukas

Discussion led by Fern Tausig

In this “wonderfully rich” (San Francisco Chronicle) novel from the author of the internationally bestselling The Oracle of Stamboul, a young man journeys from California to Cairo to unravel centuries-old family secrets. Joseph, a literature student at Berkeley, is the son of a Jewish mother and a Muslim father. One day, a mysterious package arrives on his doorstep, pulling him into a mesmerizing adventure to uncover the centuries-old history that binds the two sides of his family. Moving and richly textured, The Last Watchman of Old Cairo is a poignant portrait of the intricate relationship between fathers and sons, and an unforgettable testament to the stories we inherit and the places we are from. Please call the office for Zoom information. 203.799.2341.

Passover Services In-Person and Zoom

Fri. morning, April 15 th , Annual Fast of Firstborn, service 8:30 a.m.

Fri. evening, April 15th Passover begins (1st Seder night, no service)

Sat. morning, April 16th service 9:30 a.m.

Sun. morning, April 17th service 9:30 a.m.

Thurs. evening, April 21st, Latter days of Passover 7:00 p.m.

Fri. morning, April 22nd, service 9:30 a.m.

Fri. evening, April 22nd, service 7:30 p.m.

Sat. morning, April 23rd, service 9:30 a.m. YIZKOR at APPROX. 10:30a.m.

Social Action

For April we are collecting toiletries and will donate them to the Downtown Soup Kitchen for distribution. If you would like to donate, please contact the office 203-799-2341.

Entertainment

Milford Performance Center at Or Shalom hosts, Destination Motown, featuring the Sensational Soul Cruisers. Sunday, April 10th @ 7:00 pm 203.723.3672 Tickets available at

MilfordPerformanceCenter.org or at the door.

Golf Tournament

Save the date, August 1, 2022, for our annual Golf Tournament at Orange Hills. Please call the office for more details 203.799.2341