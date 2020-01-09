Congregation Or Shalom 1/10/2020

Weekly Services

Minyan Services

Sunday 9:00 AM

Monday 7:30 AM

Thursday 7:30 AM

Healing Circle

Wednesday 7:30 AM

Shabbat Services

Friday 7:30 PM

Saturday 9:30 PM

Tuesdays, Social Mah Jongg

Looking to learn or play Mah Jogg? We play on Tuesdays at 1:00 pm. Call the office if you are interested 203.799.2341.

Zumba Gold at Or Shalom

Congregation Or Shalom announces the continuation of ZUMBA GOLD on Tuesday nights at 7 PM. ZUMBA Gold is an easy to follow dance movement program that incorporates music from every decade to create an upbeat and fun exercise class. Burn lots of calories, meet new friends, and have a blast. No experience needed and classes are on a drop-in basis. Contact Robin at zumbarobin@gmail.com or call 203-314-8176 or temple office at 203-799-2341.

We happy to add Zumba Gold with Danielle Pettit. Zumba Gold is perfect for active older adults who are looking to dance and have a good workout while increasing balance, range of motion and coordination. TUESDAYS 10:15 AM, 10-class punch card $70 drop-in class $8.00; daniellepettit75@yahoo.com, 203-509-3683 (cell).

Coffee and Learn with the Rabbi Wainhaus

Every Wednesday, (please call the office for schedule) Rabbi Alvin Wainhaus teaches an hour-long class focusing on the ancient texts of our heritage and the light they shed on current issues. The class begins at 11:00 am and ends at 12 noon sharp. All Welcome. Synagogue office: (203) 799-2341, Website: orshalomct.org, email: info@orshalomct.org( no class February 19). If bad weather please look out for notifications via tv and email.

Movie Series

Sunday, January 12th at 1:30 pm: Our winter film series is about to begin! Set in the Hasidic enclave of Boro Park, Brooklyn, this acclaimed new documentary film follows a group of tenacious Hasidic women who challenge the patriarchy of their community by creating the first all-female volunteer ambulance corps in New York City! With unprecedented access, 93QUEEN offers a unique portrayal of a group of empowered women who take matters into their own hands and change their community from within! Run Time: 90 minutes, Discussion to follow, for those who wish to remain. Snow date – January 26th. Sponsored by our Adult Ed Committee.