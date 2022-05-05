Congregation Mishkan Israel’s Annual Cantor’s Concert Returns

Congregation Mishkan Israel (CMI) is delighted to announce its highly anticipated annual Cantor’s Concert will return this spring. This year Rabbi Joe Black, a pioneer of Jewish contemporary music, will headline the concert. Rabbi Black has performed for congregations and communities around the world. He is known for his guitar virtuosity, soaring voice and lyrics that are at the same time funny, inspirational, and thought provoking.

CMI’s Annual Cantor’s Concert will be held Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Congregation Mishkan Israel, 785 Ridge Road in Hamden. A pre-concert patio reception at 6:30 p.m. will be followed by an indoor concert in CMI’s historic sanctuary at 7:00 p.m.

Senior Rabbi of Temple Emanuel in Denver, Rabbi Black is a frequent contributor to anthologies and collections of Jewish writing. He has recorded five critically-acclaimed albums of Jewish music, two children’s books, a songbook and two videos. His books and music have been featured by the PJ library and he has received numerous honors for his performance, including being named by Moment magazine as one of the top ten male performers in American Jewish music as well as one of the top ten children’s performers in American Jewish music.

CMI’s Annual Cantor’s Concert is open to the public. Donations are $18 – $54 and include the pre-concert reception. Sponsorships begin at $180. For a menu of giving opportunities, visit www.cmihamden.org/calendar/cantors-concert.

Congregation Mishkan Israel is the 14th oldest Jewish congregation in the United States and the oldest continuously operating one in New England. For more information, call the synagogue office at (203) 288-3877 or visit www.cmihamden.org.