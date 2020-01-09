Congregation Mishkan Israel Hosts Interfaith Service To Honor Dr. Martin Luther King

Congregation Mishkan Israel’s 53rd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Service will be on Friday evening, January 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Congregation Mishkan Israel has celebrated Dr. King’s legacy and his ties to the congregation since the 1970s. Rabbi Robert Goldburg invited his friend, Dr. King, to speak at Mishkan Israel on October 20, 1961 in celebration of his work and the congregation’s commitment to social justice. The Congregation wanted to preserve this historic moment following Dr. King’s assassination and thus began the annual service. Since 2009, our emeritus, Rabbi Brockman invited other local interfaith clergy to make this service a true community celebration. Rabbi Immerman continues this tradition and welcomes Dr. Keith Kahn-Harris as our keynote speaker. Dr. Kahn-Harris recently published his fifth book, Strange Hate: Antisemitism, Racism and the Limits of Diversity, which discusses the emergence of what he terms ‘selective anti-racism’ and explores controversies over antisemitism and racism in the US and the UK. Dr. Kahn-Harris serves as a senior lecturer at Leo Baeck College, the progressive Jewish seminary in London.

The service is free and open to all in our community and we are pleased to welcome faith leaders from the Jewish, Christian, Catholic, Muslim, Bahai, and Unitarian traditions to join Rabbi Immerman and Cantor Giglio to lead services. For further information, call the synagogue at (203) 288-3877.