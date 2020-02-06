Congregation B’nai Jacob Programs 2/7/20

Learning and Prayer

Bread & Torah

Every Shabbat Morning Before Services, 9:00 – 9:45am

Rabbi Shapiro explores the weekly Torah portion and how its story relates to our own. She is currently teaching “The Story of King David.” Lively discussion over bagels and coffee. No experience necessary.

Ongoing Learning

Pirkei Avot, The Ethics of the Fathers

Rabbi Rona Shapiro

Monday nights, 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Ongoing classes: February 10; March 2, 16, 30; April 6, 13, 27; May 4, 18

Using the new Rabbinical Assembly edition, with commentary by Raba Tamar Elad-Appelbaum and Rabbi Gordon Tucker, we will explore this foundational text in the Jewish canon. Everyone is welcome. No experience necessary. Nonmembers $100.

Adult Ed Speakers

Sunday, February 9 at 10:00am

Gavriela “Gavi” Reiter

Tu B’Shvat and Climate Justice

Gavi, who grew up at B’nai Jacob, is the NYC Delegation Leader at Sustain Us, an organization empowering youth to advance sustainability. Sustain Us notes that “Gavi’s first encounter fighting for justice and sustainability was when she was 10 years old in New Haven, where a local power company attempted to build a high voltage power line in her Jewish community…[and she] has continued fighting for environmental and climate justice.” Gavi will present a wonderful program to celebrate the New Year of the Trees, explaining the youth climate movement as it relates to Judaism.

Shabbat, February 22 after Kiddush

Dr. David Begelman

Disengaging Sacred Ideas

Accomplished academic, actor, author, drama and film critic, and practicing psychologist, Dr. David Begelman, whose recent work include books about spirituality, will discuss the need to distinguish among three ideas in the history of Judaism, Christianity, Islam, and Eastern religions: faith, spirituality and religion. Traditions as diverse as Atheism and Mysticism will be touched upon as well as the weakness of some ant-religious arguments.