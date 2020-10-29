Congregation B’Nai Jacob – November 2020

Our Building is Closed, but Our Community is Open!

Please join us on Livestream or Zoom! To register for a Zoom event, please call the office at (203)389-2111.

Weekend Happenings

Friday

6:30pm Kabbalat Shabbat – on Zoom only

Saturday

9:00 am Bread & Torah

10:00am Shabbat service – live in the tent weather permitting and on Zoom

Sunday

9:00am Sunday School on Zoom

Upcoming Classes & Events

Rabbi Shapiro’s Fall Class

A Bride for One Night

Mondays, 7:30-9:00pm

On Zoom:

November 2, 9,16,30

December 7, 14, 21

January 4, 11

In her engaging book, “A Bride for the Night,” Ruth Calderon rewrote Talmudic tales as richly imagined short stories, affording the reader an entrance into the fascinating world of this core ancient text. We will read the stories in their original in the Talmud as well as reading Calderon’s retellings of them. We will embark on an imaginative journey into the world of the Talmud and get to know it in new and surprising ways. No background or Hebrew necessary. All are welcome. Zoom only — zoom link will be sent to participants upon registration. To register, email office@bnaijacob.org or call 203-389-2111.

Family Learning

The best Jewish education is family education, when a whole family engages in learning together. We are excited to do this once a month with all of you, as the situation allows.

Sunday morning, November 8, 10:00am – 12:00pm

Our First MONTHLY In-Person Family Workshop

On the Doorposts of Your House and Upon Your Gates

We will make beautiful mezuzot that you can proudly display at home and learn all about why we have mezuzot, what’s inside them, and why.

We will hold this program safely distanced, in our auditorium with a table for each family. Masks will be worn at all times and bathroom use will be one person at a time. If the weather permits, we will have snacks outdoors. If the guidelines change, we will modify the plan.

This program is part of the religious school, open for all children 12 and under with a parent and/or grandparent. Siblings welcome.

Newcomers welcome – please call the office for more information. (203) 389-2111 RSVP by November 1 so we can prepare supplies and the room as needed.

Adult Ed Speaker – on Zoom

Daniel Headrick, Ph.D.

Sunday, December , 10am

“Climate Change: A New Perspective”

This talk draws on Professor Headrick’s book, “Humans Versus Nature: A Global Environmental History.” Please call the office to register (203) 389-2111.

Attention Boys & Girls Ages 11-17!

Join the fun and adventure of Scouts BSA!

Do you enjoy the outdoors? Camping, hiking, rock climbing, canoeing, and roasting marshmallows around a campfire are just a few of the things that Scouts can do with their friends. For more information contact Jonathan Glassman at 203-701-8522.