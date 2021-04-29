Happening This Shabbat

Friday

6:30 PM Kabbalat Shabbat – on Zoom, live stream

Saturday

9:00 AM Bread and Torah – Zoom only

10:00 AM Shabbat service – on Zoom, live stream

Upcoming Events

For all Zoom events, please call the office or email to get the Zoom information

203-389-2111, info@bnaijacob.org, BnaiJacob.org

Wednesday, May 19 at 7 PM on Zoom

An Interview on his Books, Inspired by his Exceptional Life

Dr. Siegfried Kra

Dr. Siegfried Kra, long-time member of B’nai Jacob, is the author of many books, including “Twilight in Danzig”, “Dancer in the Garden”, and his new release, “Nine Lives”. This event will address how this young Jewish refugee from Hitler’s Europe overcame challenges to have a rich and meaningful life as a physician, as reflected in his gripping autobiographical stories.

Sunday, May 23 at 7:30 PM on Zoom

CBJ presents the award-winning play “The Merchant of Venice” by William Shakespeare (or at least our best approximation) by Drew Mindell.

Drew Mindell is a current Emory University playwriting major and former B’nai Jacob Player. The presentation of the play will be followed by a talkback with Drew.

The play tells the story of the artists imprisoned in the Theresienstadt camp-ghetto in an homage to the style of Yiddish theater with which they would have been familiar. As the winner of the David L. Shelton Award, this play was given a staged reading through the 2021 Kennedy Center’s American College Theater Festival.

Cantor’s Corner

Dear CBJ,

The synagogue has a new sound system and it is such a joy! Here is an Israeli song, called “Amein,” for all we are thankful for!

xoxo,

Best regards,

Cantor Barbara

We are pleased to be partnering with the JCC to promote its annual Beckerman Jewish Film Series, which is going virtual this year.

Five diverse categories of films will be streamed for you to watch from home, followed by zoom discussions for each category. The series will run through May and there is something for everyone. Tickets may be purchased per movie, category, or the whole series.

The current category is Activism, streaming the film “The Crossing” this week. The next category is Sports, streaming “The Keeper.”

ZOOM SCHEDULE of weekly services and classes:

Morning Minyan at 7:45am (Monday-Friday), 9:00am (Sun)

Evening Minyan at 6:00pm (Sunday-Thursday)

Shabbat Shmooze at 6:00pm Friday

Kaballat Shabbat at 6:30pm Friday

Bread & Torah at 9:00am Saturday

Shabbat Morning at 10:00am Saturday

