Congregation B’nai Jacob Happenings

Our Building is Closed, but our Community is Open!

Our clergy, staff, and lay leaders are working to keep our B’nai Jacob community connected and cared for. Here are some of the things we have set in place and continue to develop.

Ways to stay connected

Live Stream Services – All services in the Chapel, including Shabbat and daily Minyan, are live streamed and easily accessible on our website. Look for the LIVE STREAM link on the right panel of the B’nai Jacob homepage.

Live Stream Schedule:

Morning Minyan at 7: 45am daily (Mon-Fri);

Evening Minyan at 6: 00pm daily (Sun-Thur);

Kaballat Shabbat at 6: 30pm Fridays;

Shabbat Morning Service at 9:45am Saturdays.

Guest Speaker Series, postponed to a later date

Hearing Loss: Listening and Communication Tools and Tips

Date: TBD, Debra Sachs, M.A.

Do you have a hearing loss or do you know someone who does? Are you ever frustrated in your efforts to relay or receive a spoken message in an acoustically challenging environment? 10.6% of Americans have hearing loss.

CBJ member Debra Sachs, an award-winning teacher of students with hearing loss, will lead an interactive program about hearing loss where you will be given the opportunity to listen as if you had one. It will consider the impact of hearing loss on individuals, particularly aging adults, and identify listening strategies and spoken language techniques to maximize communication.

Climate Change: A New Perspective

Date: TBD, Daniel Headrick, Ph.D.

CBJ member, scholar, and author of the new book, “Humans Versus Nature: A Global Environmental History,” Headrick will speak with us about the state of our planet. Almost all scientists, most political leaders (outside the US), and much of the people, especially young people, agree that climate change is real, that it is caused by anthropogenic greenhouse-gas emissions, and that we must start doing something soon to reverse it. Yet the amount of emissions continues to grow. Headrick argues that two powerful forces – developmentalism and consumerism – stand in the way of meaningful action.

Special Events, date to be determined

5th Annual Elm City Kallah

Date: TBD, Rabbi Ethan Tucker, President and Rosh Yeshiva at Hadar and chair in Jewish Law

Navigating the World as a Jew and as a Human Being – A weekend of Learning and Exploration

BJ Players presents

Date: TBD

Winner of the Tony and The Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” has charmed audiences with its effortless wit and humor. A group of quirky kids with a passion for spelling and wildly entertaining back-stories have flocked to Putnam Valley Middle School to compete (and sing!) in the 25th Annual Putnam county Spelling Bee.

Congregation B’nai Jacob Book Group

Join in a discussion of “A Pigeon and a Boy” by Israeli author Meir Shalev, Winner of the Brenner Prize, Israel’s highest literary recognition

During the 1948 War of Independence—a time when pigeons are still used to deliver battlefield messages—a gifted young pigeon handler is mortally wounded. In the moments before his death, he dispatches one last pigeon. The bird is carrying his extraordinary gift to the girl he has loved since adolescence. Intertwined with this story is the contemporary tale of Yair Mendelsohn, who has his own legacy from the 1948 war. Yair is a tour guide specializing in bird-watching trips who, in middle age, falls in love again with a childhood girlfriend. His growing passion for her, along with a gift from his mother on her deathbed, becomes the key to a life he thought no longer possible.

Unforgettable in both its particulars and its sweep, “A Pigeon and A Boy” is a tale of lovers then and now—of how deeply we love, of what home is, and why we, like pigeons trained to fly in one direction only, must eventually return to it. In a voice that is at once playful, wise, and altogether beguiling, Meir Shalev tells a story as universal as war and as intimate as a winged declaration of love.

“Stunning…This gem of a story about the power of love…brims with luminous originality.” — Publishers Weekly

Discussion will be led by Kinneret Chiel, MA, MALS~ Kinneret Chiel has been an educator for over 40 years. She served as school principal at B’nai Jacob and at Mishkan Israel in Hamden and was director of Gan Hayeled Nursery School. At Southern Connecticut State University, she was Assistant Professor in the Education Department and ran its Child Development Center.