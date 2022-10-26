Weekly Services & Classes

Daily Minyan Services

Monday – Friday 7:45am

Sunday – Thursday 6:00pm (on ZOOM only)

Sunday 9:00am

National Holidays Times vary

Weekly Shabbat Services

Friday: Shabbat Schmooze 6:00pm; Services 6:30pm

Saturday: Bread & Torah 9:00am; Services 10:00am

Meet in the B’nai Jacob Library (or join us on Zoom) to explore the weekly Torah portion and the way in which its story relates to our own. Be prepared for a lively discussion over bagels and coffee. No experience necessary. Taught by Rabbi Rona Shapiro.

Rabbi Shapiro’s NEW Monday Night Class

“God is Here: Reimagining the Divine”

My teacher, Sheila Pelz Weinberg, says that Toba Spitzer, the author of, “God is Here: Reimagining the Divine,” is the next Mordecai Kaplan. In ten readable chapters, Toba explores how we use metaphors in language generally and in speaking about God in particular, and she explores eight metaphors the Bible frequently uses to talk about God and how those metaphors might be useful for us. If you would like to get clearer about what we might mean when we say, “God,” and cut through some of the ideas about God that are often unhelpful, this is a great class for you. Please get a copy of the book and read the introduction and the first chapter before the first class. All are welcome; no previous experience is necessary.

Class Schedule: October 31, November 7, 14, 28, December 5, 12. Class will meet in person and on Zoom.

Guest Speakers

Debra Sachs, M.A.

Sunday, November 6, 10 am, in the Library

Hearing Loss: Listening and Communication Tools and Tips

Do you have a hearing loss or do you know someone who does? Are you ever frustrated in your efforts to relay or receive a spoken message in an acoustically challenging environment? 10.6% of Americans have hearing loss. No doubt there are members of CBJ who struggle with it. CBJ member Debra Sachs, an award-winning teacher of students with hearing loss, will lead an interactive program to learn about hearing loss and provide the opportunity to listen as if you have one. We will consider the impact of hearing loss on individuals, particularly aging adults, and identify listening strategies and spoken language techniques to maximize communication.

Dr. Becca Levy, Professor of Epidemiology, Yale School of Public Health and Professor of Psychology, Yale University

CBJ member and pioneering researcher on the psychology of aging, Dr. Becca Levy, draws on her ground-breaking research to show how age beliefs can be improved on an individual and societal level so they can benefit aspects of the aging process, including the way genes operate and the extension of life expectancy by an average of 7.5 years. All ages of our community are invited for an interactive discussion of this work as Dr Levy challenges us to reconsider our own beliefs about aging and our experiences with structural ageism. CBJ member Kinneret Chiel, who participated in a cultural redefinition group that is profiled in the book, will join us to add her valuable perspective.

This book will make a wonderful Hannukah gift. Thanks to Dr Levy’s generosity, we will have some copies available in the office that will support the synagogue and offer you a discounted price. Please also feel free to buy online or support your local bookstore.

Elisa Bernick

Sunday, December 11, 10 am on Zoom

Departure Stories: Betty Crocker Made Matzoh Balls (and other lies)

Join Award winning Writer and Journalist, Elisa Bernick, on Zoom, for a discussion of her newest book, Departure Stories . The book ponders the ways marginalized individuals find themselves defined, and who and what we hold accountable for the worst and best parts of ourselves. Written with wit and dynamism, the book explores the long-term effects of intergenerational trauma using the two definitions of departure — leaving and deviating from the norm — to explore the author’s experience of growing up “different” (i.e., Jewish) in the White Christian suburb of New Hope, Minnesota, during the 1960s and early 1970s. The question at the heart of this book is how the invisible baggage of place and memory, Minnesota’s uniquely antisemitic history, and the cultural shifts sweeping the country during this tumultuous period contributed to her family’s eventual implosion.

