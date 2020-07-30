Congregation B’nai Jacob Happenings August 2020

We are excited to announce that beginning Friday night, July 24, (weather permitting), Shabbat evening services will be held OUTDOORS in the courtyard in accordance with guidelines for social distancing. Space is limited. Call the office to sign up.

Join us for OUTDOOR SERVICES in our tent, Ohel Ya’akov

We have a tent set up in the courtyard to provide some shade and comfort during services, while still maintaining social distancing. Bring your own lawn chairs and/or picnic blanket. We will also set up some white chairs in the breezeway for those who prefer not to walk on the grass.

Please Support Our Daily Minyan On Zoom!

It’s easy! You can zoom while still in your PJs in the morning. You can zoom while sitting outside on your deck in the evening. Those fifteen minutes could give someone the ability to say Kaddish for a loved one. Please call the office for ZOOM information.