Congregation B’Nai Jacob Happenings

Adult Education

Learn with Rabbi Shapiro – Bread and Torah

Every Shabbat morning 9 am on Zoom – Monday Evening Classes beginning October 19 7:30 pm, Topic TBA

Congregation B’nai Jacob wishes you a healthy and happy new year.

KOL NIDRE Free and Open To The Public

September 28 At 6:15 PM on Zoom

Requires pre-registration with the B’nai Jacob office (phone 203-389-2111, or email office@bnaijacob.org) in order to secure a link to the Zoom service.

ZOOM SCHEDULE of weekly services and classes:

﻿Call the office for Zoom information

  • Morning Minyan at 7:45am (Monday-Friday), 9:00am (Sunday);
  • Evening Minyan at 6:00pm (Sunday-Thursday);
  • Shabbat Shmooze at 6:00pm Friday;
  • Kaballat Shabbat at 6:30pm Friday;
  • Bread & Torah at 9:00am Saturday;
  • Shabbat Morning at 10:00am Saturday.

