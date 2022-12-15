Congregation B’nai Jacob Happenings – 12/16/22

Weekly Services & Classes

Daily Minyan Services

Monday – Friday: 7:45am

Sunday – Thursday: 6:00pm (on ZOOM only)

Sunday: 9:00am

National Holidays: Times vary

Weekly Shabbat Services

Friday Services: 6:00pm

Saturday Bread & Torah: 9:00am; Services: 10:00am

Bread & Torah

Saturday Mornings 9:00am-9:45am

Meet in the B’nai Jacob Library (or join us on Zoom) to explore the weekly Torah portion and the way in which its story relates to our own. Be prepared for a lively discussion over bagels and coffee. No experience necessary. Taught by Rabbi Rona Shapiro.

Shir Hadash

Saturday, January 21 at 9:00am

A songful, prayerful, soulful service led by Cantorial Intern, Kochava Munro, and Rabbi Shapiro. We use the power of our music and kavanah of our words and hearts to make God’s presence manifest. A mini-Kiddush will be served following the service.

Prayerful Shabbat Morning Walk on the Blue Trail

Saturday, December 24 and January 7 at 8:30am (weather permitting)

Join Rabbi Shapiro for a thoughtful, prayerful, meditative walk on the Blue Trail. Meet behind the church in Woodbridge Town Center. Wear comfortable walking shoes!

B’nai Jacob’s Annual Family Hanukkah Party

Wednesday, December 21 at 5:30pm

Join us for a festive and fun family celebration! Bring your own Hanukkah Menorah, and we will light the candles together. Enjoy dinner, including latkes and sufganiot, with games and activities for kids of all ages. $10 per person, $36 max per family.

B’nai Jacob has Connecticut’s largest Judaica gift shop.

A great place for Hanukkah shopping!

Menorahs, candles, dreidels, and gifts for all ages. Shop at your convenience. We are always happy to meet you. Call 203-389-2111.

Unless otherwise noted, all services, classes and events are in person at B’nai Jacob, located at 75 Rimmon Road, Woodbridge. All services are also live-streamed and some are on ZOOM. Call the B’nai Jacob office for digital access and more information 203-389-2111 or email office@bnaijacob.org.

For more information about any of these events, or becoming a member of B’nai Jacob, call 203-389-2111, Email: office@bnaijacob.org, Visit our website, bnaijacob.org. ALL ARE WELCOME!