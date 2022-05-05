Congregation B’nai Jacob Events – May 2022

Weekly Services & Classes

Daily Minyan Services

Monday – Friday: 7:45am

Monday – Thursday: 6:00pm (on ZOOM only)

Sunday: 9:00am, 6:00pm

National Holidays: Times vary

Weekly Shabbat Services

Friday

Shabbat Schmooze: 6:00pm

Services: 6:30pm

Saturday

Bread & Torah: 9:00am

Services: 10:00am

Bread & Torah

Saturday Mornings 9:00am-9:45am

Meet in the B’nai Jacob Library (or join us on Zoom) to explore the weekly Torah portion and the way in which its story relates to our own. Be prepared for a lively discussion over bagels and coffee. No experience necessary. Taught by Rabbi Rona Shapiro.

Audubon Center Tour

Sunday, May 22 at 1:30 pm

Bird and Nature Walk at the Milford Audubon Center

Join us for a private tour of the Audubon Center, a beautiful refuge on the Connecticut shore, guided by Sanctuary manager, Stefan Martin. Mr. Martin is very knowledgeable about the birds, plants, trees and waterfall pond on the property. Our sources tell us that May falls during migration season, so gear up for a treat. The cost is $20 for Audubon members and $25 for non-members, payable at the tour. Please call the office to register, 203-389-2111, or email office@bnaijacob.org.

Unless otherwise noted, all services, classes and events are in person at B’nai Jacob, located at 75 Rimmon Road, Woodbridge. All services are also live-streamed and some are on ZOOM. Call the B’nai Jacob office for digital access and more information 203-389-2111 or email office@bnaijacob.org.

SPRING INTO SPRING – A B’nai Jacob Family Event

Everyone is invited!

10am-12pm: Fun games & activities for children (organized and led by B’nai Jacob teens); Help us plant our Mitzvah Garden for the new season

12pm: Barbecue lunch for all

RSVP required for this FREE event

Email office@bnaijacob.org with names, ages of children, # for BBQ or call 203-389-2111

UPCOMING

SAVE THESE DATES!

VISIT OUR WEBSITE for more details and information

Sunday, June 5 – Family Shavuot Program and ice cream social

Sunday, June 12 – BJ Players presents:

After two postponements, three times the charm for B’nai Jacob Players: Sunday, June 12, is our new performance date for the production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The Players are so excited to return to live theatre!

Ticket Information coming soon.

For more information about any of these events, or becoming a member of B’nai Jacob: Call 203-389-2111, Email: office@bnaijacob.org, Visit our website, bnaijacob.org.

ALL ARE WELCOME!