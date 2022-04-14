Congregation B’nai Jacob – April 2022

Weekly Services & Classes
Daily Minyan Services
- Monday – Friday 7:45am
- Monday – Thursday 6:00pm (on ZOOM only)
- Sunday 9:00am, 6:00pm
- National Holidays Times vary
Weekly Shabbat Services
Friday
- Schmooze 6:00pm
- Services 6:30pm
Saturday
- Bread & Torah 9:00am
- Services 10:00am
Passover 2022
Service Schedule
Friday, April 15 – No evening service – 1st seder
Saturday, April 16 – 1st Day of Pesach; No evening service – 2nd seder
10:00 am Service
Sunday, April 17, 2nd Day of Pesach
9:30 am Service
Thursday, April 21
6:00 pm Service
Friday, April 22, 7th Day of Pesach
9:30 am Service
6:30 pm Service
Saturday, April 23, 8th Day of Pesach
10:00 am Service w/ Yizkor
Bread & Torah
Saturday Mornings 9:00am-9:45am – Meet in the B’nai Jacob Library (or join us on Zoom) to explore the weekly Torah portion and the way in which its story relates to our own. Be prepared for a lively discussion over bagels and coffee. No experience necessary. Taught by Rabbi Rona Shapiro.
Shir Hadash
April 23 at 9:00am – Join us for a songful, prayerful, soulful service led by the Rabbi and the Cantor. Our intent is to use the power of our music and the kavanah of our words and hearts to make God’s presence manifest.
Shabbat Lunch & Learn
Saturday, April 23 at 1:00 pm – Jewish Pluralism in Action: A Conversation with Rabbinic Intern Sara Blumenthal. Pluralism is being explored in a variety of ways in today’s Jewish world. How does it work at rabbinical school? What are the opportunities, challenges, and implications of a pluralistic approach to training clergy? Join this conversation about Hebrew College in Newton, MA, as well as about the larger place of pluralism in today’s Jewish community.
Author Book Talk
Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30 pm, Rachel Kaufman, A Zoom Presentation on her poetry collection, “Many to Remember”. Many to Remember enters the archive’s unconscious to reveal the melodies hidden within the language of the past. The collection unravels Kaufman’s historical research of New Mexican crypto-Jews and the Mexican Inquisition alongside the poet’s own family histories. The book navigates questions of memory, transmission, media, and translation and asks: How can poetry translate history and the rhythms and form of the archive? This event is ZOOM only.
Books are available for purchase in the B’nai Jacob office for $20. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to CBJ. Cash is fine or make checks payable to Rachel Kaufman.
Unless otherwise noted, all services, classes and events are in person at B’nai Jacob, located at 75 Rimmon Road, Woodbridge, as well as live streamed and/or on ZOOM. Call the B’nai Jacob office for digital access and more information 203-389-2111 or email office@bnaijacob.org.
Upcoming Family Programming
SAVE THESE DATES! VISIT OUR WEBSITE for more details and information.
Sunday, May 15 – Special Family Fun Event – BBQ, w/ outdoor games and activities.
Sunday, June 5 – Family Shavuot Program and ice cream social.
Sunday, June 12 – BJ Players presents:
After two postponements, three times the charm for B’nai Jacob Players: Sunday, June 12, is our new performance date for the production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The Players are so excited to return to live theatre! Ticket Information coming soon.
For more information about any of these events, or becoming a member of B’nai Jacob: Call 203-389-2111, Email office@bnaijacob.org, Visit our website, bnaijacob.org.
ALL ARE WELCOME!