Congregation B’nai Jacob Adult Education Winter 2020

Guest Speaker Series

Sunday, March 15 at 10 am

Debra Sachs, M.A.

Hearing Loss: Listening and Communication Tools and Tips

Do you have a hearing loss or do you know someone who does? Are you ever frustrated in your efforts to relay or receive a spoken message in an acoustically challenging environment? 10.6% of Americans have hearing loss.

CBJ member Debra Sachs, an award-winning teacher of students with hearing loss, will lead an interactive program about hearing loss where you will be given the opportunity to listen as if you had one. It will consider the impact of hearing loss on individuals, particularly aging adults, and identify listening strategies and spoken language techniques to maximize communication.

Shabbat, March 28 after Kiddush

Daniel Headrick, Ph.D.

Climate Change: A New Perspective

CBJ member, scholar, and author of the new book, “Humans Versus Nature: A Global Environmental History,” Headrick will speak with us about the state of our planet. Almost all scientists, most political leaders (outside the US), and much of the people, especially young people, agree that climate change is real, that it is caused by anthropogenic greenhouse-gas emissions, and that we must start doing something soon to reverse it. Yet the amount of emissions continues to grow. Headrick argues that two powerful forces – developmentalism and consumerism – stand in the way of meaningful action.

Special Events

Monday, March 9 at 7 pm

Purim Celebration (for Adults)

Daven Ma’ariv, hear a full Megillah reading, and enjoy light refreshments and adult beverages at our festive Purim celebration!

Friday, March 20 at Kabbalat Shabbat

HIAS National Refugee Shabbat – Dinner, Services and Special Program

For 137 years, HIAS (The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) has been welcoming immigrants and helping them to build new lives in America. B’nai Jacob will participate in this important national humanitarian event. A program will be presented during evening services, speakers TBA. A dinner will follow, cooked by our superb CBJ Cooks, possibly with a dessert from one of the accomplished refugee chefs!

Ongoing Learning

Pirkei Avot, The Ethics of the Fathers

Rabbi Rona Shapiro

Monday nights, 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Ongoing classes: March 2, 16, 30; April 6, 13, 27; May 4, 18

Using the new Rabbinical Assembly edition, with commentary by Raba Tamar Elad-Appelbaum and Rabbi Gordon Tucker, we will explore this foundational text in the Jewish canon. Everyone is welcome. No experience necessary. Nonmembers $100.

Bread & Torah

EVERY Shabbat Morning Before Services, 9:00 – 9:45am

Rabbi Shapiro explores the weekly Torah portion and how its story relates to our own. This year we will explore the Book of Jonah and the Five Megillot. Lively discussion over bagels and coffee. No experience necessary.