Congregation B’nai Jacob Adult Ed Book Group Discussion

Join us Saturday, November 6 at 12:30 pm for our next Congregation B’nai Jacob Adult Education Book Group Discussion led by author Roya Hakakian.

“A Beginner’s Guide to America: For the Immigrant and the Curious” by Roya Hakakian

At a time when America seems more divided than ever, Roya Hakakian, a naturalized immigrant shares her American experience, and tells others what it took to fall in love with America, despite its flaws. This is a stirring, witty, and poignant glimpse into the bewildering American immigrant experience from someone who has lived it. Her tenderly perceptive and surprisingly humorous account invites us to see ourselves as we appear to others, making it possible for us to rediscover our many American gifts through the perspective of the outsider. In shattering myths and embracing painful contradictions that are unique to this place, “A Beginner’s Guide to America” is Hakakian’s candid love letter to America.

‘“A Beginner’s Guide to America’ is a striking and beautiful work; both a genuinely practical primer for newcomers to America, and a deeply personal account of Arrival—an event that underlies nearly every American life. Roya Hakakian provides a timely, entertaining, historically rich reminder of the hope and opportunity this country has offered to so many, for so long, and the rewards it has reaped in return.”—Jennifer Egan, author, Manhattan Beach.

For more information contact Congregation B’nai Jacob at 203-389-2111 or info@bnaijacob.org; BnaiJacob.org.

Writer and journalist, Roya Hakakian, works in film and print. Her opinions and essays appear in the New York Times and NPR’s weekend Edition, and the Washington Post among others. Her poetry in Persian has been included in many anthologies, including the PEN anthology of contemporary Iranian literature. She is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship in nonfiction and a founding member of Iran Human Rights Documentation Center. Her most recent book, A Beginner’s Guide to America for the Immigrant and the Curious, was The Wall Street

Journal’s best books of March 2021. Born and raised in a Jewish family in Tehran, Roya came to the United States in May 1985 on political asylum.