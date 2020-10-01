Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel October Events

Outdoor Services

(weather permitting)

Sundays 9:00 am**

Mondays 5:45 pm**

Fridays 6:00 pm

Saturdays 9:30 am

** also available via Zoom, like other daily services

In case of bad weather, services move inside. Washrooms are available if needed. So that records can be kept for possible contact tracing, RSVP to bekitefilla@gmail.com or jjtilsen@beki.org.

Children’s Services

Children’s Havura (up to age 5) and K-2 Kehila hold outdoor Shabbat services in the BEKI courtyard. For more information, consult Youth & Family Programming Director Annie Norman-Schiff, anormanschiff@beki.org.

Family Programs

A Family Sukkot Party will be held Tuesday, October 6, 5:30-7:00 pm in a Woodbridge backyard. Games, room to run around, and individually packaged snacks will be provided. Feel free to bring your own picnic dinner as well. Each family will be able to shake the lulav and say blessings in the sukka one at a time. Email anormanschiff@beki.org for information.

USY “Sukka Hopscotch” will be at BEKI on Wednesday, October 7, from 4-6 pm. This event is a socially distanced alternative to the usual “Sukka Hop” during which everyone squeezes into small sukka spaces in BEKI backyards. All high schoolers are welcome.

Sukkot Festivities

The BEKI sukkah is up, and the community is welcome for holiday services beginning Friday evening, October 2 in the courtyard. Morning services for the First Day of Sukkot will be on Saturday, October 3 in the parking lot and for the Second Day, Sunday, October 4—with lulav & etrog—in the sukka, also starting at 9:30 am.

Yizkor will be recited at Shemini Atseret during the morning service in the parking lot on Saturday, October 10. Simhat Torah services will be in the parking lot at 9:30 am on Sunday morning, October 11.

October Schmoozes

Yaron Lew will offer Stories of Growing Up on a Kibbutz on Wednesday, October 21. Executive Vice President at Lauretano Sign Group in Terryville, he is also BEKI’s President.

On Wednesday, October 28, Gadiel Robbins will share his Jewish Journey. A BEKI Board member, he is an Associate Professor in the School of Business at Southern Connecticut State University, where his focus is Management and Sustainability. From 8:00 to 9:00 pm on Zoom, BEKI Schmoozes include a presentation and time for questions. To request the link, email office@beki.org.

Located at 85 Harrison Street (corner of Whalley Avenue – Route 63 – in Westville)