Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events September 2020

Outdoor Services

(weather permitting)

Sundays 9:00 am**

Mondays 5:45 pm**

Fridays 6:00 pm**

Saturdays 9:30 am

** also available via Zoom, like other daily services

Prayer books and chairs are provided or bring your own. In case of bad weather, services move inside. Washrooms are available if needed. So that records can be kept for possible contact tracing, RSVP to bekitefilla@gmail.com or jjtilsen@beki.org.

Children’s Services

Children’s Shabbat and High Holy Day programs are being held outdoors. For more information, consult Youth & Family Programming Director Annie Norman-Schiff, anormanschiff@beki.org.

High Holy Days

High Holy Days at BEKI will be a combination of outdoor services, inside services, live streaming, and pre-recorded elements. Tashlikh will be offered at three locations on Sunday, September 20. For more information: office@beki.org.

Upcoming Programs

From 8:00 to 9:00 pm on Zoom, BEKI Schmoozes include a presentation and time for questions.

Wednesday, September 9, Robin Goldberg will lead a session of Meditation and Teshuva. A certified instructor of Heart Rhythm Meditation, she will present a program that is perfect for beginners too. All are welcome to meditate Jewishly, seated at home in whatever manner is comfortable for you.

Thursday, September 10, Rachel Adelstein will present Majesty in Music for the High Holy Days, an exploration of why holiday melodies became so elaborate. The program will include listening to examples of High Holy Day music from many communities. An ethnomusicologist with a PhD from the University of Chicago, she has a particular interest in contemporary Jewish liturgical music.

Saturday, September 12, Selichot. A family-oriented Havdalah ceremony, followed by a program about racial justice and teshuva, then Selichot prayers.

Monday, September 14, Jay Sokolow will lead text study on the topic of Heshbon Nefesh – Taking a moral inventory in Judaism and in the 12 Steps. Not only a local radiologist, he is also a committed student of Jewish texts.

Thursday, September 24, Jennifer Klein will speak on The Relations of Care: Reflecting on the Dignity of Work, Racial Justice, and Interdependence for Teshuva. She will focus on the idea of teshuva as it pertains to racial inequities in the care of our elderly and disabled, specifically, the women and men—often people of color—who provide that care. A Yale professor, she has published articles and a book about home health care workers.

Located at 85 Harrison Street (corner of Whalley Avenue – Route 63 – in Westville)